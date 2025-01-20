Commentary: Najib Razak's new bid for house arrest leaves Malaysia in a political funk

KUALA LUMPUR: In a country where political drama is as common as the tropical heat, Malaysia finds itself embroiled in yet another controversy surrounding its former prime minister, Najib Razak.

The man who remains behind bars, shouldering most, if not all, of the responsibility for the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, is now at the centre of a new political maelstrom that threatens to upend Malaysia’s fragile balance of power.

The recent hullabaloo stems from a Court of Appeal decision with regards to Najib’s claim of a royal order that would allow him to serve the remainder of his jail sentence under house arrest.

Najib claims that the document was issued by Malaysia’s former king as an addendum to a partial royal pardon on Jan 29 last year that reduced his jail sentence by half to six years. Almost a year later, after much political ping-pong and two court decisions, the whereabouts and very existence of this document remain shrouded in mystery.

The palace of Malaysia’s former king has reportedly issued a letter confirming the existence of the document. But recent comments by current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who has been accused of a “cover-up” to keep Najib behind bars, has only served to deepen the intrigue surrounding the case.

According to Anwar, the royal addendum was sent directly to the attorney-general, who then forwarded the document to the palace for consideration when the new king took over, bypassing him completely.

In the latest twist, the Attorney-General’s Chambers has said it plans to apply for a gag order to prevent the public from discussing issues related to the royal addendum.