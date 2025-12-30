Malaysia's jailed ex-PM Najib files appeal against 1MDB conviction

KUALA LUMPUR: Jailed former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has filed an appeal against his conviction last week on corruption charges related to ⁠the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, which saw him sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison, his lawyer said on Tuesday (Dec 30).

Najib, 72, has been in jail since 2022 on graft offences linked to allegations that about US$4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB, a state fund ‍he co-founded while serving as ⁠premier ‍in 2009.

US and Malaysian investigators have said more than US$1 billion of the misappropriated funds made their way into accounts linked to Najib, ⁠who has consistently denied wrongdoing.

On Dec 26, Najib was found guilty of four charges of abuse ‍of power and 21 counts of money laundering for illegally receiving about RM2.3 billion ringgit (US$567.9 million) originating from 1MDB, in the biggest trial he has faced.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and slapped with a record fine of nearly US$3 billion. The court ordered Najib to begin serving the additional sentence after his ‌current six-year jail term ends in 2028, though the term may be reduced by one-third for good behaviour.

Najib's lawyer Muhammad ‍Farhan Shafee ‌confirmed in a brief text message that an appeal had been filed on Monday night against both the verdict and the sentence.