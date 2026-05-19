Malaysia seeks over US$251 million in compensation from Norwegian firm over scrapped missile deal: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is seeking more than RM1 billion (US$251.5 million) in damages from a Norwegian defence firm after it revoked export licences for a naval missile strike system intended for the Southeast Asian country’s combat ships.

Malaysian Defence Minister Khaled Nordin said on Tuesday (May 19) that the government has issued a notice of demand to the Norwegian firm Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA), seeking direct and indirect compensation after Malaysia paid 95 per cent of the defence contract value before Norway unilaterally revoked the export licences.

“We have made payments amounting to 95 per cent of the total procurement value of RM634 million,” Khaled reportedly told local media at a press conference after a visit to a naval base in Lumut, Perak.

The payments were for weapon systems used to equip the country’s littoral combat ship (LCS) fleet, and two other naval vessels, KD Jebat and KD Lekiu, reported The Edge Malaysia.

“We are claiming direct costs, which is the amount already paid of RM583 million, as well as indirect costs, bringing the total claim to more than RM1 billion,” said Khaled.

Malaysia’s defence ministry had said on May 7 it would seek clarification from Oslo over the decision, which officials have said was made just days before the missiles were scheduled for delivery in March.

Khaled on Tuesday stressed that Malaysia will no longer procure defence-related products from Norway after this episode.

“We have informed the ministry that any future purchases, whether ammunition or other defence assets, should no longer be sourced from Norway," he was quoted as saying by local news outlet New Straits Times (NST).

Khaled warned that the incident has strengthened Malaysia’s determination to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and ramp up its local defence capabilities.

"What has happened to us is not merely a defence procurement issue. It reflects a larger problem: the erosion of trust in international relations," he was quoted as saying by NST.