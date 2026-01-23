‘Kamikaze drones’, laser systems: Malaysia to boost defence industry amid ‘uncertain security realities’

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will develop “kamikaze drones” and laser systems, as part of a series of projects under its national defence policy reforms.

Its latest National Defence Industry Policy (NDIP) is a long-term plan to reduce reliance on foreign security and defence technology and bolster domestic industrial capacity, said Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Key projects include a locally-developed satellite, which will take over defence services after the ongoing contract expires in 2029, the production of loitering munition systems, or “kamikaze” drones, and the development of a laser defence system.

Other initiatives include the production of passive radar systems and development of defence simulators.

Under the plan, the government will mandate at least 30 per cent of local content for defence purchases.

Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) work must be carried out by local companies, except during the warranty period, with contracts subject to termination if companies fail to demonstrate innovation, cost efficiency and increased local capabilities.

Malaysia aims to build local expertise in the assembly, repair and manufacture of various weapon systems, said Khaled at the policy's launch on Wednesday (Jan 21).

“The policy marks a strategic shift to ensure public defence spending translates into long-term industrial capability, resilience and sovereignty, rather than continued dependence on external parties,” said Khaled.

“The world today faces increasingly complex, fragile and uncertain security realities, and Malaysia can no longer rely fully on others to guarantee its security and defence," he added.