Will Malaysia king’s rare rebuke over middlemen and ‘flying coffins’ help reform defence procurement?

KUALA LUMPUR: A recent rebuke by Malaysia's king has brought into focus an open secret in the country’s defence procurement: The role of middlemen.

These agents are at the heart of a system that can lead to inflated prices and, together with other factors, can compromise the military readiness of the country, said analysts, who called for greater oversight and other measures to curb the risk of project and fund mismanagement.

The observers also hoped King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s hard-hitting remarks at the 60th anniversary parade of Malaysia’s Special Service Regiment on Aug 16 – which some said were unprecedented – would catalyse reforms.

The king had ordered the government to scrap its plan to procure Black Hawk helicopters that were over 30 years old, likening them to “flying coffins”.

The monarch also spoke out against “agents” and “salesmen” at the Defence Ministry, warning them not to “fool” him and “repeat past mistakes” in procurement.

He added that if all defence asset purchases are made at inflated “middleman” prices, the government’s budget allocation would never be sufficient.

“POLITICALLY CONNECTED FIRMS FAVOURED”

Intermediation by agents who are often retired military officers, even generals, has long been entrenched, said Jamil Ghani, a doctoral candidate at Singapore's S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

“Procurement is predominantly conducted via single-source or limited tendering, with fewer than one-third of major contracts awarded through open competition,” noted Jamil, whose research interests include Malaysia’s foreign and national policies.

“This environment favours politically connected firms – often with ex-military figures on their boards – allowing agents to exert significant influence over the structuring of deals.”