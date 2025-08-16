Black Hawk out: Malaysia's king orders halt of chopper deal, warns officials not to 'fool' him

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has ordered the government to scrap its plan to procure Black Hawk helicopters that are over 30 years old, likening them to “flying coffins”.

In hard-hitting comments on Saturday (Aug 16), the monarch also spoke out against “agents and salesmen” in the Defence Ministry, warning them not to “fool” him.

Speaking at a parade in Mersing marking the 60th Anniversary of Malaysia’s Special Service Regiment, the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces reminded the defence ministry to “not repeat past mistakes” in procurement.

He cited the country’s purchase of SkyHawk aircraft in the 1980s as an example.

Malaysia had reportedly bought 88 such Vietnam War-era jets from the United States, of which only 40 were refurbished and put into service.

State news agency Bernama reported that the jets were later retired due to a high accident rate.

“Are we going to put our pilots in 'flying coffins'? Think for yourselves,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

“I believe that all of this happens because the defence ministry is full of agents or former generals who have become salesmen. We even have textile firms wanting to sell us drones.

“If we have to follow the middleman’s (inflated) price in every procurement, then the existing allocation won’t be sufficient. So don’t try to fool me. If you don’t want to listen to me, I won’t reprimand you anymore after this,” he said, in comments that were posted on his official Facebook page.

Johor’s Regent Tunku Ismail – the king’s son – as well as Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Malaysian Armed Forces chief Mohd Nizam Jaffar and army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan were also present at Saturday’s event, Bernama reported.