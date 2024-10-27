Commentary: Latest Natuna Islands incident hints at change in Indonesia’s approach to China

SYDNEY: News has broken in recent days about China’s latest intrusion in Indonesian waters around the Natuna Islands, only to be confronted by vessels from the Indonesian navy and coast guard.

Beijing’s move is being described as testing the new Indonesian government led by Prabowo Subianto.

However, the incident could be interpreted another way: Rather, that Indonesia’s approach to China may have changed.

There’s nothing new about the presence of Chinese vessels around the Natuna Islands. China persistently intruded into these waters throughout the Joko Widodo presidency.

Indonesia took a strong position during his early years. In 2016, an Indonesian navy ship opened fire on a Chinese fishing boat, injuring one fisherman, and then detained several others. Seized Chinese fishing boats were sunk as part of Jakarta’s effort to deter foreign illegal fishing.