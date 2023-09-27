Commentary: Will ASEAN’s first joint military exercise prepare it for future crises?

SYDNEY: The first Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) joint military exercise, codenamed ASEAN Solidarity Exercise 2023, has just ended. Hosted by Indonesia from Sep 19 to Sep 23, it was the first ASEAN-wide military exercise not involving any external party.

The exercise was non-combat in nature, involving sea and land-based activities with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, maritime security, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and anti-piracy components. All 10 ASEAN members participated, with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore deploying warships.

The participation of all ASEAN members was significant, given that ASEAN is not a military alliance. There was initial scepticism about whether the exercise would occur after Cambodia raised concerns about the proposed exercise location in the South China Sea. In the end, Indonesia, as host, shifted the exercise to Batam and the Natuna Islands.

There are a number of reasons for countries to participate in military exercises, including to create trust between military forces and pursue interoperability.