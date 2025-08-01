Commentary: Air force modernisation in Southeast Asia – deterrence or danger?

SYDNEY: Southeast Asia is in the midst of a sweeping wave of air force modernisation, signalling a profound transformation in the region’s defence posture. From Indonesia and Malaysia to the Philippines and Thailand, governments are investing heavily in new combat aircraft.

The region's air force modernisation push comes after decades of underinvestment and reliance on ageing platforms. Many Southeast Asian countries still operate legacy systems such as Vietnam’s Su-22s (transferred by the former Soviet Union in the 1980s), Indonesia’s F-16s (several were acquired in the late 1980s), and Malaysia’s Hawks (acquired from the United Kingdom in 1990).

These combat aircraft are increasingly obsolete in the face of high-speed, complex military operations that rely on information technology and networked communications to improve decision-making and combat effectiveness. In response, governments are now seeking more modern fighters to replace their outdated fleets.

For example, Indonesia is undertaking the most expansive overhaul of its fleet, with plans to operate 64 Rafale fighters from France as well as buying dozens more jets from South Korea, Türkiye and the United States. Malaysia also plans to upgrade its fleet with jets from South Korea and second-hand US aircraft from Kuwait, while Singapore plans to acquire more F-35s, including the vertical take-off/landing variety.