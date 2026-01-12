Malaysia to ‘overhaul’ anti-graft measures in military as minister slams recent scandals for eroding public trust

Khaled on Monday urged the MAF to stop all forms of bullying and oppression, as well as eliminate “immoral hedonistic culture”.

“Call it whatever you like - ‘yeye’, ‘yaya’ or anything else - it is degrading, immoral, and contrary to the traditions of Islamic life,” he said.

“Such unlawful and immoral activities should no longer occur in any of our camps. No one should tolerate any form of human rights abuse. No woman should be treated as a sex object or entertainment in our mess halls and servicemen’s residences,” he stressed.

Anyone involved in such “immoral transgressions” will be punished and “disgracefully dismissed” from service, Khaled warned.

The minister also took aim at service personnel who misused their official work hours by engaging in leisure activities, warning that they will face disciplinary action for this.

“Those who spend time playing golf outside permitted hours, or idling in coffee shops during working hours - we will enforce military discipline firmly,” he said, eliciting murmurs in the audience.

“Return to conduct befitting noble warriors … Work hours are also not for socialising on social media.”

NEW ACQUISITIONS

Khalid noted that throughout 2025 and into early this year, his ministry had faced “criticism, accusations, reprimands and moral crises” that seriously cast doubt on its reputation as one of the country’s most important ministries.

“From cases of bullying, abuse, corruption allegations, and a repulsive hedonistic culture, to questions about the integrity of our intelligence services - all have become topics of public discussion. We can no longer remain in denial,” he said.

Last August, 10 individuals, including five senior MAF officers, were remanded to assist with an investigation into a smuggling syndicate operating in Malaysia's southern region.

The military intelligence officers are suspected of colluding with the syndicate by leaking operational information to help them evade enforcement.

And in March 2025, an army serviceman died from blunt force trauma to the chest after an alleged bullying incident in his barracks.

A month later in April, Bernama reported that since 2019, 41 army service members had been dismissed in connection to bullying and abuse cases involving lower-ranked personnel.