Malaysia to ‘overhaul’ anti-graft measures in military as minister slams recent scandals for eroding public trust
Defence Minister Khaled Nordin says accusations of corruption and immorality in the Malaysian Armed Forces have embroiled it in “ugly and distorted” public debate.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s military will review its tender and procurement processes and overhaul its anti-corruption measures, as the country’s defence minister slammed an “erosion of credibility” caused by recent scandals.
“Corruption is a cancer that prevents us from competing as a mid‑level power,” said Khaled Nordin on Monday (Jan 12), noting that immoral activities in military camps and an ongoing graft probe into procurement contracts have dragged his ministry and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) through the mud.
“The actions of a few have caused that erosion of credibility to spread as if everything is damaged and integrity is lost,” he said in a firmly-worded speech at his ministry’s annual budget allocation event, attended by service members and livestreamed to military camps across the peninsula and East Malaysia.
“We are being talked about and debated in public with ugly and distorted views, something that should never happen to a principal national defence agency.”
On Jan 7, anti-graft authorities detained a former army chief and four others in the investigation into alleged bribery involving military procurement contracts, after raiding several firms said to have repeatedly secured high-value contracts.
Khaled said corruption affects Malaysia’s ability to acquire quality assets, threatens the safety of military personnel, and causes waste and inefficiency.
“Corruption, or the perception of corruption, in any form in this ministry must end. There will be no tolerance for any misconduct. And be prepared to lose everything if you are the cause of our security sector being compromised,” he said.
The defence ministry will “overhaul” its “anti-corruption plan” and review all tender and procurement processes “in line with best practices”, Khaled said.
“In 2026, the Ministry of Defence and MAF must implement significant adjustments to restore their credibility,” he added, though he did not expand in his speech on what these may entail.
“Corruption is an internal threat that will defeat us without needing to engage in actual warfare.”
“HEDONISTIC CULTURE”
Khaled then moved on to the allegations of misconduct at military camps across the country following claims of “immoral activities” that circulated on social media, including the presence of minibars at these camps.
Some of the videos, purportedly filmed at Subang Air Base, depicted what netizens described as a vice - or “yeye” - culture among military officers, showing individuals seated at a bar and a man engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman.
The Royal Malaysian Air Force has confirmed that 20 of its officers were directly involved in immoral activity and will face disciplinary action.
Khaled on Monday urged the MAF to stop all forms of bullying and oppression, as well as eliminate “immoral hedonistic culture”.
“Call it whatever you like - ‘yeye’, ‘yaya’ or anything else - it is degrading, immoral, and contrary to the traditions of Islamic life,” he said.
“Such unlawful and immoral activities should no longer occur in any of our camps. No one should tolerate any form of human rights abuse. No woman should be treated as a sex object or entertainment in our mess halls and servicemen’s residences,” he stressed.
Anyone involved in such “immoral transgressions” will be punished and “disgracefully dismissed” from service, Khaled warned.
The minister also took aim at service personnel who misused their official work hours by engaging in leisure activities, warning that they will face disciplinary action for this.
“Those who spend time playing golf outside permitted hours, or idling in coffee shops during working hours - we will enforce military discipline firmly,” he said, eliciting murmurs in the audience.
“Return to conduct befitting noble warriors … Work hours are also not for socialising on social media.”
NEW ACQUISITIONS
Khalid noted that throughout 2025 and into early this year, his ministry had faced “criticism, accusations, reprimands and moral crises” that seriously cast doubt on its reputation as one of the country’s most important ministries.
“From cases of bullying, abuse, corruption allegations, and a repulsive hedonistic culture, to questions about the integrity of our intelligence services - all have become topics of public discussion. We can no longer remain in denial,” he said.
Last August, 10 individuals, including five senior MAF officers, were remanded to assist with an investigation into a smuggling syndicate operating in Malaysia's southern region.
The military intelligence officers are suspected of colluding with the syndicate by leaking operational information to help them evade enforcement.
And in March 2025, an army serviceman died from blunt force trauma to the chest after an alleged bullying incident in his barracks.
A month later in April, Bernama reported that since 2019, 41 army service members had been dismissed in connection to bullying and abuse cases involving lower-ranked personnel.
Khalid called on defence officials to restore integrity and ensure that the governance system leaves no room for corruption or abuse of power.
“Various plans have been launched but not implemented with strong strategy and mechanisms. In the end, they become mere documents,” he said.
“Enough with the plans. We need action. And action that is firm but fair and does not oppress anyone.”
Meanwhile, Khalid pointed out that his ministry was allocated RM21.74 billion (US$5.35 billion) in this year’s Budget, an increase of 2.92 per cent compared to 2025.
The defence ministry’s allocation is the third-highest in the Budget, only behind the health (RM46.52 billion) and education ministries (RM66.19 billion).
Of the defence allocation, RM6 billion has been set aside for the procurement of assets and equipment for MAF, Khaled said.
This year, MAF will begin to receive several new defence assets, including four units of the South Korean FA-50 light combat aircraft and three units of the Turkish-made ANKA medium altitude, long endurance drones.
MAF will also begin procurement of new strategic defence assets, including short- and medium-range air defence systems as well as multi-role support ships, Khaled said.
The defence ministry will also continue to give “full attention” to managing threats in the South China Sea, Khaled said, specifically mentioning China.
Beijing claims almost all of the strategic South China Sea as its own, and has competing claims with several Southeast Asian states including Malaysia.
Last August, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim used an economic development roadmap to announce Malaysia will intensify readiness to confront sovereignty and security threats in the South China Sea.
“We must not be complacent, as the South China Sea remains full of uncertainties and potential conflict, especially through the use of grey zone tactics that threaten national sovereignty,” Khaled said on Monday.
“Therefore, Malaysia will continue to manage diplomatic relations wisely and cautiously, including with China, in order to defend the country’s maritime interests.”