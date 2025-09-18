Why are some Southeast Asian states buying Turkish warships, jets and missiles?

KUALA LUMPUR: From drones to naval warships, missile systems and even fifth-generation fighter jets, a new supplier in Southeast Asia's defence landscape has been making the news of late: Türkiye.

Announcements of Turkish arms contracts, delivery and deployment by Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines recently have put the spotlight on this non-traditional source of weapons for Southeast Asian countries, which have tended to rely on western-made systems previously.

Analysts say a convergence of factors makes Türkiye’s weapons appealing.

These include affordability, combat-ready platforms that come with the added benefits of technology transfer, co-production schemes, and fewer political strings attached as Ankara seeks more markets.

But the experts also warn of potential challenges such as maintenance and interoperability with other weapons.

Khairul Fahmi, a military analyst at Jakarta-based Institute for Security and Strategic Studies, told CNA that Southeast Asian countries should view Turkish products as part of their defence portfolio, and not as a single replacement for other suppliers.

“The measure of success for this cooperation will not simply be how many platforms are purchased, but rather how combat readiness, system availability, and the long-term ability to operate and maintain them can be preserved,” he said.