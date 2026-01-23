Malaysia's former armed forces chief charged with abuse of power, misappropriating welfare fund

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s former armed forces chief was on Friday (Jan 23) charged with abuse of power and misappropriation in offences linked to the Armed Forces Welfare Fund.

Mohd Nizam Jaffar, 59, was charged with two counts of abuse of power in the procurement of items for Hari Raya hampers distributed by the welfare fund, and one count of criminal breach of trust for investing some of its funds without authorisation.

Nizam was also charged with another count of accepting valuable items as a public servant from someone involved in official dealings. Court documents said he had received an item worth RM200,000 (US$49,720) from a company director.

Nizam pleaded not guilty to all four charges and claimed trial after the charges were read at the Kuala Lumpur Special Corruption Court. The judge set bail at RM180,000.

The welfare fund helps Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel, veterans and their families who are in need, including through financial assistance and support with essential items like milk powder or disposable diapers.

Nizam’s case comes a day after Malaysia’s former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, 58, and his wife Salwani Anuar, 26, were charged with money laundering involving nearly RM2.2 million. They also pleaded not guilty.