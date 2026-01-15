Malaysia graft busters seize over US$12.8 million in cash, luxury goods and funds linked to army contracts

KUALA LUMPUR: Anti-graft investigators in Malaysia have seized and frozen over RM52 million (US$12.82 million) in cash, gold, luxury goods and funds from more than 80 bank accounts in two separate cases linked to alleged corruption in army procurement contracts.

This comes even as Azam Baki, chief commissioner at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said that the commission is expected to propose criminal charges against several senior officers following investigations into a top ex-armed forces officer and a cartel linked to alleged illegal practices.

Azam said on Thursday (Jan 15) that his agency will propose charges for “one or two officers” involved in the first probe, and “at least two” in the second case.

“We will submit all completed investigation files to the prosecution next Monday. If there are charges to be brought, I will inform the media.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“It also depends on the deputy public prosecutor. They may identify other associates to face charges for their role as accomplices,” he was quoted as saying by news outlet Free Malaysia Today.

Azam noted that the anti-graft agency’s probe into the procurement contracts cartel was “particularly sensitive”, not only due to the large sums involved but also the seniority of the officers implicated.

To date, a total of 23 people, including armed forces personnel and civilians, have been arrested.