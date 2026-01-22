Malaysia's former army chief and wife charged with money laundering involving about US$540,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s former army chief and his wife were on Thursday (Jan 22) charged with money laundering involving nearly RM2.2million (US$543,000).

In separate hearings, Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, 58, and his wife Salwani Anuar, 26, were each charged with four counts under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

They pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charges were read at the Kuala Lumpur Special Corruption Court.

The legal action is part of a broader anti-graft campaign targeting irregularities in military procurement following a series of high-profile arrests and asset seizures since late-2025.

According to court documents, Hafizuddeain allegedly received proceeds of unlawful activities involving a sum of about RM2.1million.

Salwani - the third wife of Hafizuddeain - is alleged to have received proceeds of unlawful activities involving a sum of about RM77,000.

If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of at least five times the value of the illicit proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher.