Malaysia freezes army and police procurement decisions linked to corruption, PM Anwar says

KUALA LUMPUR: The procurement decisions of the Malaysian Armed Forces and the police linked to a corruption probe will be temporarily frozen until they fully comply with related rules, state media reported, citing Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The suspension comes following allegations of bribery linked to army procurement projects, with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raiding several firms suspected of involvement in a bribery scheme and freezing six bank accounts belonging to a suspect and their family members.

A former army chief and four others were detained on Jan 8 in connection with the alleged bribery. Local media reported that the former army chief was released from remand on Monday.

Former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan has been placed on leave since late December pending an investigation into the matter.

According to Bernama, Anwar said the government, through relevant ministries, will review and reorganise all procurement to ensure transparency in the existing system.

"We will take note and await reports of any loopholes or weaknesses in the procurement system, so that we can review and restructure it to ensure full compliance," he said.