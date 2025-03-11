‘Great gift for women’: Children under 18 born overseas to Malaysian mothers can now apply for citizenship

PUTRAJAYA: Children under the age of 18 who were born overseas to a Malaysian mother can now apply for Malaysian citizenship, following a settlement reached at the country’s Federal Court on Monday (Mar 10) that concluded a four-year legal battle between an advocacy group and the federal government.

The “historic outcome” was part of a settlement achieved by the Association of Family Support and Welfare Selangor and Kuala Lumpur (Family Frontiers) and a group of Malaysian mothers who took the government to court in 2020 for denying citizenship to their overseas-born children.

In a statement on Monday, Family Frontiers said that the settlement is “particularly impactful” for existing overseas-born children of Malaysian mothers who were not covered by the recent Constitution (Amendment) Act 2024.

On Oct 17 last year, Malaysia passed a law allowing children born overseas to Malaysian mothers to be eligible for citizenship under the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024, which obtained a two-third majority in Parliament.

The passed law, however, was not applicable retrospectively. This left children born to a Malaysian mother prior to the passing of the new law in a state of uncertainty, Family Frontiers president Suriani Kempe said in a statement on Monday.

While Malaysian fathers can confer automatic citizenship on their children born overseas, Malaysian mothers who have a foreign husband are not able to do so. This has raised concerns as some of these mothers, who moved abroad with their spouses, often choose to return home with their families.

CNA previously reported that children without Malaysian citizenship face many obstacles when it comes to schooling, access to government health services, and even the ability to cross borders and meet their families.

A Malaysian mother must apply for her child’s citizenship, and continue to reapply if rejected.