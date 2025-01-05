Malaysian military confirms incident involving Palestinians at KL facility, says no fights or injuries

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces on Sunday (Jan 5) confirmed an incident at the Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur facility involving Palestinians who called for a speedier return home.

Videos of the incident, which took place around 5pm on Saturday, have been shared on social media. They show a group of Palestinians causing damage to property as a form of protest.

The military said the incident was managed with no fights or injuries reported, but there was minor damage to furniture at the facility, news agency Bernama reported.

“Upon receiving reports of the incident, (Malaysian Armed Forces) officers and personnel on duty initiated discussions with the Palestinians involved and the situation was brought under control,” it said, adding that the individuals dispersed at about 7.30pm.

It urged the public not to speculate about the incident.

Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia, Walid Abu Ali, said he was saddened by Saturday's incident. "This is not our ethics and goes against our culture. The government of Malaysia and the Palestinian embassy are doing our best to help," he told Bernama on Sunday.

Last August, Malaysia brought over 127 Palestinians, including 41 injured people, affected by Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. According to Bernama, the injured were treated at Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital and their relatives were housed in Wisma Transit, a facility operated by the military.

Last October, an altercation occurred between Palestinians at Wisma Transit and security personnel, reportedly because the Palestinians were not allowed outside of the facility. A woman involved in the altercation later apologised and said she was distressed after not being able to contact her children in Gaza.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Oct 4 last year that the clash should not be used as an excuse to send the Palestinians back to their war-torn homeland, news outlet The Star reported.