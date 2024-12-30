‘Better or worse?’: Syrian refugees in Malaysia yearn for home after Assad’s fall but worry about country’s future

“IT’S NOT GOING TO BE ANY WORSE”

Similarly Adnan Hadad, 29, who hails from Damascus but now resides in Penang, told CNA that he fled Syria in 2017 as it was time for him to serve the army, something that his brother was forced to do.

Adnan recounted that his brother had tried to evade military service but was put in prison and later placed on the frontlines.

Bribes had to be paid to the army later on so that his brother could avoid fighting, Adnan claimed, further adding that his taxi driver grandfather was also shot dead in a separate incident for unknowingly entering a road used by Assad’s army.

“I was really happy the day the regime fell, and I couldn’t sleep all night just watching the news. The mob had been running the country for 53 years, and we are extremely happy to get rid of them,” he said, referring to Assad and his family.

Hafez al-Assad - who is Assad’s father - had seized power in 1971 via a military coup, and was the president of the country until his death in 2000. Assad then took over his father’s place.

Adnan said that during his seven years in Malaysia thus far, he had time to reflect on everything that happened, and now wants to study psychology so that he can help rebuild his country in the future.

“Whatever that is going to happen, it’s not going to be any worse than it has been, after their brutal ways of ruling the people,” he said, adding that while he believed that the new rulers might not be ideal, the public would not allow the country’s painful past to repeat itself.

Adnan - who is working as a perfumer in Penang - said that he is planning to visit Syria in March when his work commitments are lighter.

“I would like to spend a few months back home at least. I don’t care about politics, as long as I have the freedom to express what I want and say what I think without the fear of being arrested.

“In Syria, we have a saying that the walls have ears and people have been brainwashed not to speak against the government. Even now, people are afraid to speak up,” he said.

Somar, meanwhile, said that his family are just simple people who want a peaceful life and hope for a leader who is able to rule just and fairly.

He experienced war for about six years, and recalled times when he could not step out of the house because of bombs and fighting that happened everywhere.

“Hopefully the people of Syria will finally come to a time where they'll use love language instead of weapons,” he said.

“I would like to go home, if it’s safe and I can get a good life. All I seek is hope, the most important driver for any human being.”