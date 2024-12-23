Singapore's ISD warns of spillover effects on region from terror groups exploiting Syria’s instability, says 'fluid situation bears watching'

The ISD warned it will take firm action against those who intend to engage in armed violence in Singapore or abroad.

It was responding to CNA’s query last week on whether terrorist groups could take advantage of the current situation in Syria to expand their reach, including in Southeast Asia and Singapore.

On Dec 8, rebels from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of the capital Damascus and other important Syrian cities. After midnight, news emerged Assad had fled the country for Russia.

The fall of Assad marked the beginning of the end of Syria’s 13-year conflict which claimed over 580,000 lives and displaced 12 million others.

HTS denies it still has links with any terror network, but many countries and the UN Security Council have continued to designate the group as a terrorist organisation.

In the wake of Assad’s ouster, analysts told CNA Southeast Asian authorities must be vigilant.

That said, some experts viewed the risk of a new wave of extremism in Southeast Asia as being relatively low currently.

The ISD warned it would act against those intending to engage in armed violence in Singapore or abroad.

“We will not hesitate to take firm actions against any individual who supports, promotes, undertakes or makes preparations to engage in armed violence, be it in Singapore or overseas,” a spokesperson said.

The ISD has detained radicalised Singaporeans in the past who intended to travel to Syria to engage in armed violence.

In October, a 17-year-old Singaporean student was arrested less than a month before his plan to carry out a terror attack in Singapore’s heartlands. The teen also intended to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State and engage in armed violence.

In July, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said two Singaporeans had been issued restriction orders for supporting terrorism and armed violence. They became radicalised after Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

One was a 14-year-old boy – the youngest person ever in the country to be issued the restriction order under the Internal Security Act (ISA) – while the other was a 33-year-old woman who was a manager with a statutory board.

In February last year, the ISD said an 18-year-old Singaporean IS supporter was detained in December 2022 after he considered attacking targets including an army camp and a gravesite at a mosque in Singapore. The student had also intended to travel overseas, including to Syria, to participate in armed violence.

Two other teenagers who were online contacts of the student were also issued ISA orders for terrorism-related activities.

The ISD urged the public to remain vigilant to signs that the people around them may have become radicalised, and report them to the authorities. Possible signs of radicalisation include posting or sharing extremist views on social media, and expressing support or admiration for terrorists or terrorist groups, as well as the use of violence.

Anyone who knows or suspects that a person has been radicalised should contact ISD’s hotline at 1800 2626 473 (1800-2626-ISD), the spokesperson added.