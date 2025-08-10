Knife-wielding man who tried to snatch baby at Penang supermarket arrested

BUTTERWORTH, Penang: A suspected knife-wielding thief who attempted to snatch a baby in a failed supermarket heist has been arrested by police in Malaysia’s Penang state.

Local media reported that the incident happened at about 12.45pm on Saturday (Aug 9) when an employee at the supermarket in Butterworth saw the suspect trying to flee the premises with several bags of weighed seafood items without paying.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported that the suspect was initially apprehended by the worker – who is a supervisor at the supermarket - but later broke free.

"In a subsequent attempt to recapture him, the suspect allegedly grabbed an 11-month-old boy and held a knife to the child in a bid to avoid arrest,” Seberang Prai Utara district police chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Abd Rahman was quoted as saying by NST.

A scuffle then ensued, with members of the public attempting to wrest the baby from the suspect.

"The suspect was eventually overpowered and detained by the supervisor with the help of supermarket staff (members) and passers-by," NST reported Anuar as saying.

Police were then alerted to the incident and arrested the suspect at the scene.

Local media reports and state news agency Bernama reported that the suspect is a Vietnamese man.

Malaysian police have since urged the public not to speculate or sensationalise the case in a manner that could disrupt public order or interfere with ongoing investigations.

According to Anuar, the case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in a building, Section 324 for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.

In a video that was posted online of the incident, a man in a dark blue long-sleeved t-shirt is seen trying to make his way out of the supermarket.

A voice is then heard calling for members of the public to catch the man.

As the man inches his way towards a counter, he is seen attempting to snatch a baby from a woman, who continues to hold on to the child.

More members of the public are then seen trying to free the child and apprehend the man, who was eventually subdued.