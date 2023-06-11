'Difficult but doable': Malaysia’s aim to ban the use of plastic bags by 2025

CHANGE OF BEHAVIOUR NEEDED

Mr Nik Nazmi had said that the key success of the initiative to ban the use of plastic bags depends on the change of behaviour among the public and traders.

“It is hoped that more individuals and industry players will play a bigger role in reducing the usage of plastic bags,” he said during the event on May 9.

Since early May, one of Malaysia’s most recognisable chain stores - 99 Speedmart - has stopped providing plastic bags to its customers. The company has 2,387 outlets all over the country.

“The decision was made to address environmental concerns associated with plastic pollution. By discouraging the use of single-use plastic bags, the government aimed to promote sustainable practices and reduce the negative impact on ecosystems,” a 99 Speedmart spokesperson told CNA.

The spokesperson said that while a few customers might find it inconvenient to carry a reusable bag, it can be more cost-effective and eco-friendly.

Instead of providing plastic bags, the company now sells a reusable bag for RM2. The bag can be exchanged if it is damaged, faded, torn or broken.

The spokesperson from 99 Speedmart said that an average of 41 milllion plastic bags were provided to customers annually.

“This means we can prevent 41 million plastic bags from going into the environment. We believe that the campaign not only has a good impact on the environment and customers but also holds significant potential for fostering a more sustainable and responsible society,” said the spokesperson.

Malaysia had previously introduced a No Plastic Bag Day program in 2011 to discourage the use of plastic bags for carrying items purchased from shopping stores.

Over the years, states like Penang, Selangor, Johor and Negeri Sembilan have also taken steps to become plastic-free through initiatives like charging for plastic bags.

Penang, however, has been on the forefront of being plastic-free, even before the campaign was launched. In July 2009, it was the first state in Malaysia to launch an initiative to reduce plastic bag usage by charging RM0.20 per bag.

Since Jan 2021, shoppers in Penang are charged RM1 for each plastic bag purchased from Thursdays to Sundays. No plastic bags are sold on the other days.

The policy applies to hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores, convenient stores, fast food restaurants and pharmacies among others. It does not apply to hawkers, traders, and wet markets.

Penang state environment committee chairman Phee Boon Poh told CNA that the state has managed to cut down plastic bag use by 78 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

“It has taken a while but people have accepted this policy. About 84 per cent of people bring their own bags. The others are mainly visitors who are not aware of this policy in Penang,” he said.