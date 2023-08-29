In Malaysia, a 1984 publishing law being used to ban Swatch watches and books is stoking public fears, anger

KUALA LUMPUR: Bookshop owner Amir Hamzah Akal Ali is more wary about who walks into his shop these days, following a recent government raid that ended with the seizure of two books.

The door to his Toko Buku Rakyat shop is now always locked and a poster that once covered the window of the door is now removed so that he can see who is outside.

Known more popularly by his pen name Benz Ali, the 35-year-old from Kedah has been selling Malay language books on philosophy, thinking, politics, religion, and history among others for about 10 years online.

His physical nondescript bookshop that can fit about 10 people is located in a small building about two minutes away from Kuala Lumpur’s glittering twin towers and has only been around for less than a year.

But on Aug 18, four officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) seized two books from his shop - Marx Sang Pendidik Revolusioner (Marx, the Revolutionary Educator) and Koleksi Puisi Masturbasi (the Masturbation Poetry Collection) - under the Printing Presses Publication Act (PPPA).

“What is the point of their raids? Have they read the books or is it because of the titles? Sometimes the titles are just like clickbait,” he tells CNA during an interview.

The raid on the bookshop comes three months after the ministry raided 16 Swatch stores across the country in mid-May, seizing 172 watches for supposedly promoting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community, also under the same law.

Such enforcement efforts have fuelled further criticism among human rights organisations and journalists against the PPPA as being a draconian law that restricts freedom of expression.

Many are also saying that the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led government under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is not keeping its end of the bargain when it promised reforms on such laws.

There are those who claim that such incidents are government responses to a more conservative wave that is sweeping over Malaysia, as evidenced by results of recent polls in the country.

