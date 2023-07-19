Malaysia to set up 'special unit' tackling race, religion and royalty issues ahead of state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will set up a “special unit” to handle race, religion and royalty - also known as 3R - issues that are played up ahead of the upcoming six state polls and Kuala Terengganu by-election.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Wednesday (Jul 19) that the initiative will involve his ministry, the police, social media platform companies and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

"We want to make sure that throughout the state elections and Kuala Terengganu by-election, no party takes the opportunity to gain political support by misusing 3R issues,” he was quoted by NST as telling reporters.

Six states – Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan – will be holding their state polls concurrently on Aug 12. The by-election for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat will also be held the same day.

Mr Fahmi said that the special unit is not directed against academic discussions relating to 3R issues but is instead focused on incidents which could cause disunity and social unrest, according to the Star.

"What we are trying to prevent are those (speeches) that cause disunity.

"We have freedom of expression but we have no freedom to slander or pit the rakyat (citizens) against one another by resorting to 3R issues," he reportedly said.

Mr Fahmi added that the decision to set up the unit follows a meeting on Tuesday with Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Razarudin Husain, Deputy IGP Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, MCMC representatives and social media platform operators such as TikTok.

According to NST, Mr Fahmi said that the authorities were ready to take reasonable action for the peace and unity of the country, adding that laws exist to protect public safety and security.

"There must not be any seeds of division caused by racist sentiments, extremist religious arguments, mockery and insults towards the royal institution, or inciting the public to disrespect them," he said.