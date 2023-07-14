Mosque, prayer hall administrators still taking ban on politics lightly: Selangor religious department

Meanwhile, Mr Shahzihan also reminded mosque and surau administrators to enforce the prohibitions set by MAIS so that the places of worship are “not used as a political arena and a centre for party political propaganda”.

Since 2018, the sultan of Selangor has ordered that mosques and surau become places of worship that are peaceful and prosperous and not politicized, he said.

He added that the state ruler had made reminders about this issue on Mar 2 and Mar 13 this year during a certificate presentation ceremony to leaders and imam (preachers) of mosques throughout the state as well as to politicians during the opening ceremony of the Selangor State Assembly.

He warned that those disobeying the orders of the Selangor ruler or the instructions of MAIS may be subject to action under Section 12 (a) or (b) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995. Mosque officials may also have their appointment cancelled by MAIS.

Besides Selangor, other states which have banned or restricted political activities in mosques and surau include Johor, Terengganu and most recently, Perak.

On Mar 7, the state of Perak implemented a ban on politicians from giving talks at mosques and surau.

According to the New Straits Times, Perak Islamic Religious Department director Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim said that among those prohibited from teaching and giving talks at mosques and surau include members of parliament, state assemblymen and individuals who hold office in any political party.

On Apr 5, Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah urged Muslims to do their part to safeguard mosques from turning into a political arena.

“I will always remind (everyone), especially those in Pahang, that the mosque should not be mixed with political elements at all,” said the king, who is also the ruler of the state of Pahang.

“We do not want the institution of the mosque to be a place where we are divided.”