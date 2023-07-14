Volatility in the Malaysian ringgit to remain, policy tweaks could smoothen ride

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian ringgit, one of the worst-performing currencies this year, has snapped multi-weeks of new lows against the US dollar to rebound strongly this week. But currency dealers and economists expect the volatility in the local currency market to remain with a bias towards a slight strengthening against the US dollar in the coming months.

After trading between 4.65 and 4.67 against the greenback in recent weeks, the Malaysia unit rebounded strongly on Friday (Jul 14) to 4.52, largely due to developments triggered by the latest US economic data.

“The movements in the local currency market are very externally driven and with the US (Federal Reserve) very likely to shift away from its hawkish monetary stance, the ringgit is likely to strengthen,” said chief economist at Bank Muamalat Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid. He expects the ringgit to strengthen around 4.30 against the US dollar by the year-end.

Over the near term, Kenanga Investment Bank noted in a report to clients on Friday that the Malaysian currency could “trade closer to the psychological threshold of 4.50 against the US dollar” with some expected strengthening of the Chinese yuan.

The decline of the ringgit, which had slid by as much as 5 per cent in the last three months before Friday’s rebound, raised concerns earlier that further tumbles would force the country’s central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, to intervene more aggressively to defend the ringgit.

Dealers and economists have argued that the ringgit was also being depressed by political concerns ahead of a set of state elections in August, widely viewed as a referendum of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government.