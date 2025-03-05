Malaysia’s booming semiconductor industry braces for Trump’s tariffs

PENANG: As Malaysia looks to boost its position in the global semiconductor supply chain, it now faces uncertainty amid concerns that the United States will hike tariffs on imported chips.

The Southeast Asian nation is the world’s sixth-largest exporter of semiconductors, accounting for 13 per cent of the global assembly, testing and packaging market. It aims to attract US$115 billion worth of investments by 2030.

But worries have emerged over tariffs – a signature policy proposal of US President Donald Trump, who has called them “the most beautiful word in the dictionary” – potentially affecting exports and hurting new investments in Malaysia.

On the campaign trail last year, Trump threatened to impose up to 20 per cent universal tariffs on imports from all countries.

While that has not come to fruition, his tariffs on imports from America’s top three trading partners – Canada, Mexico and China – went into effect on Tuesday (Mar 4).

A 25 per cent tariff is now in place on goods imported from Mexico and Canada. The US also levied an additional 10 per cent duty on China, resulting in a cumulative 20 per cent tariff.

Trump had declared that the three nations failed to do enough to stem the flow of fentanyl, a deadly opioid, into the US.