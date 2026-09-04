Malaysia declares state of emergency in Sarawak’s Serian after air pollutant index exceeds 500

KUCHING, Sarawak: A state of emergency was declared in Sarawak’s Serian district in Malaysia’s Borneo island on Friday (Sep 4) after the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading exceeded 500.

Serian recorded a reading of 515 as of 5pm that day after haze there worsened overnight. It first recorded a reading past 500 - at 510 - at 9am on Friday.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Department said that Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has consented to the emergency declaration throughout Serian “following haze conditions that have reached air pollution levels hazardous to public health and safety”.

“This decision was made after taking into consideration the advice of the prime minister and the Premier of Sarawak as well as relevant agencies regarding the air quality level in the area,” the statement read, adding that more necessary measures will be taken to protect the health and welfare of affected residents.

“The Government will continue to monitor developments from time to time and ensure that all required actions are implemented promptly, including mitigation measures as well as the dissemination of information and health advice to the public.”

Serian has a population of just under 106,000 people, according to data from Malaysia’s Department of Statistics. The Sarawak government website says Serian has an area of 2,039 sq km, or close to three times the size of Singapore.

Serian, about 60km southeast of Kuching, has been the worst hit district, with “hazardous” air quality recorded since last weekend. It was also the first to announce school closure on Aug 13 when the API readings briefly exceeded 200 then.