Negeri Sembilan’s Felda seats no longer a fixed deposit for UMNO-led BN in state polls

“Previously, Barisan Nasional had total support. I was formerly an UMNO leader myself. But now, that support has waned,” said the father of eight.

He added that the cost of replanting is pricey and commodity prices are not stable. Despite the debt reduction, bank interests are high and he sees no end to servicing them.

There are about eight so-called Felda seats with huge settlements for thousands of planters and their families in Malaysia’s southwest state of Negeri Sembilan.

The scheme began in the 1960s and was meant to lift rural Malays out of poverty and provide them with a stable source of income.

But today, settlers and their children complain that their welfare is not taken care of and some lament that they will always be indebted under the scheme.

Part of the debts were accumulated when the Felda farmers borrowed heavily to participate in the listing of the Felda Global Ventures in 2012.

Most of the investments resulted in losses, despite the government – led by UMNO at that time – promising good returns.

“The way I look at it, they are just helping the bank. I will die indebted. My children and their children will also be the same,” said Mr Nasir.

WOOING FELDA VOTERS

About 30 per cent of the around 800,000 registered voters in Negeri Sembilan are from the Felda community. However, almost half now live outside the settlements in major cities.

Many have switched their support to the opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN).