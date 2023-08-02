Malaysia state polls: Coalitions unveiling manifestos to win votes but analysts say emotive rhetoric matters more than promises

RURAL VOTERS MOTIVATED BY RELIGIOUS RHETORIC

Analysts also say voters in the rural heartland are more likely to be persuaded by race and religious rhetoric, rather than policy debate.

In announcing its manifesto for Kelantan, the state’s caretaker chief minister Ahmad Yakob listed 18 programmes which centred around socio-economic development and clean water supply.

"What we are offering is also according to the state's capabilities after holding discussions, and hoping that the people will continue to maintain PAS rule in Kelantan," he was quoted as saying by Malay daily Berita Harian.

For Terengganu, PN launched its manifesto on July 8, with their caretaker minister Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar offering carrots such as interest-free loans, completion of a road between two coastal towns and an allocation of RM100 million (US$22.03milllion) to make the state one of Malaysia’s leading producers of food.

Prof Chin asserted that the promises made by PN in Kelantan and Terengganu were mostly “motherhood statements” which lacked substance.

“Manifestos don't play an important role in rural areas but they may matter slightly in urban areas as the middle class are more likely to examine the promises,” said Prof Chin.

He added that for PN, whose voter base was the Malays living in the heartland areas, it was “no surprise” that the manifesto lacked clarity.

“In places like Kelantan, Terengganu, the personal touch, as well as race and religious factors matter more,” he added.

However, information chief for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Razali Idris told CNA that it was reductive to say that PN does not prioritise election manifestos.

“If you don’t have (manifesto), then what is the use of contesting? However, these offers have to be realistic and according to your ability. That is why PAS Terengganu could fulfill their 20 promises in the last elections. And now, we have added another 10 promises for this year’s elections. It doesn’t look big but we do it according to our capabilities,” he said.

He also claimed that when PH was the opposition, it had also made big promises in the past such as reducing the price of fuel and the price of things.

“These are populists and impossible to achieve, regardless whoever is at the helm. If you want to make promises, you have to fulfill all of them,” said Mr Razali who is contesting the Kijal state seat in Terengganu for the upcoming polls.