Buckle up: Nearly 1,200 bus drivers, passengers fined under Malaysia’s new seat belt law

KUALA LUMPUR: Nearly 1,200 bus drivers and passengers have been fined under Malaysia’s new seatbelt law, which kicked in on Jul 1, authorities said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (Jul 23), Aedy Fadly Ramli, director-general at the Road Transport Department (JPJ) said a total of 1,194 compound fines had been issued.

The majority of fines, 1,108 summonses or nearly 90 per cent, were issued to passengers while 62 fines were issued to drivers who were caught not wearing seat belts, Aedy said, adding that the remaining 23 involved cases of failure to install seat belts on buses.

Under the new law, announced by JPJ on Jun 29, all passengers and drivers onboard express and tour buses must wear seat belts or face fines of up to RM300 (US$71).

Those fined said they were unaware that seat belts were now mandatory or enforcement of the regulation had begun.

“This excuse is unacceptable as checks revealed that most bus operators and drivers have either made announcements or displayed notices reminding passengers to wear seat belts,” Aedy said.

He also added that foreigners and tourists would not be exempted from the law.

Calls for stricter laws to make seatbelts mandatory came in the wake of a crash last month in Perak, which killed 15 university students.

Aedy noted there had been an “overall increase in compliance” since new enforcement started on Jul 1. Bus operators had also been taking proactive steps to remind passengers to belt up, he said.

“Passengers are beginning to better understand the importance of wearing seat belts while on buses,” Aedy said.

JPJ officers would also review closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to determine if reminders were issued before departure, he added, as reported by Malay Mail.