UMNO slams Malaysia minister Tengku Zafrul’s exit for Anwar’s ruling PKR as ‘unethical’, testing coalition ties

KUALA LUMPUR: The resignation of Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) to join Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has sparked reactions from both parties, bringing ties between the two ruling coalition partners into the spotlight.

Deputy Prime Minister and UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi did not mince his words over the weekend, and was quoted by local media as saying that “it is unethical for any parties within the unity government to accept another member from an ally”.

He also said UMNO should retain its quota of seven ministerial posts in the Cabinet despite Tengku Zafrul leaving the party.

On his part, Anwar said on Sunday (Jun 1) that Tengku Zafrul’s ministerial duties will “remain unchanged”.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“We want him to continue his work, especially in the investment portfolio. His contributions are still needed by the country,” Anwar told local news outlet Malay Mail at the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair.

The PKR president also said that his party has not had any official discussions regarding Tengku Zafrul’s application, urging the public and media to avoid “excessive interpretations” of the minister’s decision to quit UMNO on Friday.

“Yes, he has applied to join PKR but we have not deliberated on it thoroughly. For now, let it be … There’s no need for excessive interpretations that might be unhealthy,” Anwar added, as quoted by Malay Mail.

He also assured that Tengku Zafrul’s application will be reviewed with fairness, in consultation with the party’s grassroots.

Tengku Zafrul’s defection comes just days after two Cabinet ministers from PKR resigned from their posts.

On Wednesday, Malaysia’s Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli resigned from his post following his defeat in PKR leadership polls to Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah. Hours later, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, seen as an ally of Rafizi, followed suit.

Confirming Tengku Zafrul’s resignation from his party, Zahid said on Saturday that this would mean that the party’s number of ministers has dropped to six, adding that it is “only fair” for UMNO to request the ministerial seat to be returned to the party.