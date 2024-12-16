Anwar forming advisory team for Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship; names include Thaksin and reportedly George Yeo

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is assembling a team of informal advisers to support his country’s upcoming chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year, in a move which analysts say is a strategic effort to leverage the experiences of notable regional figures.

Among the names that have surfaced include former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra. Meanwhile, Malay Mail reported that Singapore’s former foreign minister George Yeo may be part of this informal advisory team.

“I have agreed to appoint (Thaksin) as my informal adviser on chairing ASEAN, with a team of members from ASEAN countries in an informal setup,” Anwar said at a press conference on Monday (Dec 16) at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya, citing the 74-year-old Thai billionaire’s extensive experience as a statesman.

Anwar made the announcement as he welcomed his counterpart from Thailand and Thaksin’s youngest daughter - Paetongtarn Shinawatra - who is on a two-day official trip to Malaysia.

According to local media, Anwar confirmed that Thaksin’s appointment was proposed by the Malaysian government and has been agreed upon by Thailand.

Meanwhile, CNA has reached out to Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on who else may have been tapped by Anwar to be part of this informal advisory team on ASEAN.