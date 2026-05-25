Three killed, one injured in accident at Petronas floating vessel off Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Three contractor personnel were killed and one was injured in an accident during lifeboat maintenance work at a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel operated by Malaysian state energy firm Petronas on Sunday (May 24), the firm said.

Petronas, or Petroliam Nasional Berhad, said in a statement on Monday that the incident occurred around 12.50pm at the Sepat platform off the coast of Terengganu, on the east coast of peninsular Malaysia.

Three workers were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while the injured staff member was evacuated for medical treatment and remains under observation, Petronas said.

"Investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities," it said.

Petronas did not provide further details.

Malaysia's state news agency Bernama reported the workers had boarded a lifeboat on the FSO platform to lower themselves into the sea to carry out maintenance work.

However, the rope or hook linked to the lifeboat was believed to have detached, causing the victims to fall into the sea, according to Kuala Terengganu police chief Azli Mohd Noor.

Rescue teams were deployed to the scene and managed to retrieve all four personnel from the water before bringing them back onto the platform, reported The Vibes.

The victims were later airlifted by helicopter to Sultan Mahmud Airport at about 4pm before being rushed to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Ahmad Fiqri Zakaria, 38; Muhammad Faezuan Hakim Mohammad Bustamam, 28; and Nik Muhammad Hafifi Asri Ab Majid, 38, local media reported.

Another worker, Mohd Taufik Mohd Ruslan, 37, remains in critical condition and is receiving treatment at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Terengganu.

"Petronas extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased. The company's immediate priority is to support the wellbeing of those affected," the firm said in a statement.

Police have classified the case as a sudden death report pending the outcome of further investigations, according to The Vibes.

Post-mortem examinations on the three victims were scheduled to be conducted on Monday morning.