Malaysian couple set on fire in Bangkok: Family worry medical fees may exceed Thai compensation

BANGKOK: The family of a Malaysian couple set on fire in downtown Bangkok while on a holiday fear that the compensation offered by the Thai government may not cover their medical expenses.

Ong Yik Leong, 26 and Gan Xiao Zhen, 27, were reportedly sitting on the steps of Big C shopping centre opposite Central World mall on Ratchadamri Road when an unemployed Thai man allegedly poured thinner on them from behind before setting them alight at about 10 pm last Thursday (Aug 7).

On Monday, the Thai government said it will cover the couple’s medical costs up to a maximum of 500,000 baht (US$15,400) per person, on top of an emotional distress compensation of 50,000 baht each.

This is under its assistance scheme for tourists injured in specific criminal offences or accidents.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Gan has been receiving treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital while her boyfriend Ong is reported to be in a stable condition at the intensive care unit at Police General Hospital.

Speaking to Malaysian news agency Bernama on Friday, Gan’s father, Gan Kin In, 80, said the family is worried about the medical expenses, which have already reached around 150,000 baht after just over a week of treatment.

“We are worried that the total amount of compensation may not be enough to cover the total medical costs here, as the charges are quite high,” he told Bernama.

Bernama reported that the family is concerned the medical expenses could also exceed insurance coverage, though it is unclear if the victims have their own coverage.

The retiree also said that doctors were not optimistic that they could allow the victims to be transferred back to Malaysia anytime soon.

“Yesterday, Xiao Zhen had a fever and high blood pressure, but she has recovered today. Her condition is now more stable, and if her health permits, doctors will carry out minor skin operations in phases,” he said on Friday.

She had suffered second-degree burns over 36 per cent of her face, chest and an arm while her partner has second-degree burns to his upper body, both front and back.

Her father added that doctors estimated it would take around two months for her to recover after skin graft procedures that would be done in stages to minimise pain and discomfort.

The father said he and his wife are grateful to the Malaysian and Thai governments for their assistance following the incident.

“We have been in Bangkok for the past week. The Malaysian government, through the embassy, has given us constant support, while the Thai side, through the Tourist Police and the Tourism and Sports Ministry, has provided transportation and accommodation,” he added.