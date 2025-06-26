Malaysia unveils ‘drastic measure’ to name, shame transport firms with many unsettled traffic offences

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport service providers with high numbers of outstanding traffic offences, including a firm with over 22,000 unsettled summonses, have been named and shamed as part of a clampdown on offenders amid a surge in fatal road accidents, according to Malaysia’s transport minister.

“This is a drastic measure we are taking after several deadly road crashes and after the public asks us what we and the Road Transport Department plan to do to address the problem,” Anthony Loke was quoted as saying by local news outlet Malay Mail.

Loke’s announcement on Wednesday (Jun 25) comes two weeks after he announced plans to build a database of bus drivers to weed out errant ones, following a fatal bus crash in Perak which killed 15 university students earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the Transport Ministry revealed a list of 28 commercial vehicle operators with a high number of outstanding traffic summonses, warning them to settle their dues promptly.

The list, which is divided into two categories, comprised 11 goods vehicle operators and 17 express bus companies, reported local news agency Bernama.

Speaking at a press conference, Loke added that the list of names will be released from time to time as a stern warning to keep bus and logistic operators in line.

“This is a warning for them to change their corporate culture (to) a culture of ensuring vehicle safety and for every driver to comply with safety standards,” he said, as quoted by Bernama.