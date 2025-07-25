KL police gear up for anti-PM Anwar protest on Jul 26

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 2,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Jul 26) for a protest against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that is expected to draw around 15,000 people, local media reported.

It is believed that if such a number of protesters materialises, it would be the largest protest in nearly a decade against a sitting Malaysian leader.

Anwar himself has instructed the Royal Malaysia Police to ensure that the upcoming “Turun Anwar” rally, which means “Step Down, Anwar” in Malay, continues without any form of intimidation, as part of his commitment to upholding democratic freedom in the country, according to Senior Press Secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah on Thursday.

“The prime minister has instructed the police to provide the necessary cooperation to facilitate the demonstration led by PAS as long as it is held peacefully and in accordance with the law,” Tunku Nashrul said in a livestream, referring to Malaysia’s Islamic party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

The upcoming rally culminating at Dataran Merdeka, a square commemorating the country’s independence, is reportedly organised by opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional, which PAS is part of, to push for Anwar’s resignation.

“The prime minister stresses that the Madani government stands strong not because it shuts down criticism but because it embraces tolerance with compassion and integrity,” added Tunku Nashrul on Thursday, as quoted by Malay Mail.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail on Friday also expressed hope that those planning to attend the upcoming rally would be respectful and observe the law.

“We greatly appreciate the cooperation of all parties to ensure that the rally proceeds peacefully,” Khalid said in a statement, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.

He also advised members of the public to plan any trips in advance to avoid delays due to expected traffic congestion.