‘No floor plan, no architect’: How 2 cargo planes were converted into Malaysia’s first aircraft resort

BROGA, Negeri Sembilan: Settle into the pilot seat of the Boeing 727 jet, flip a switch and the control panel comes alive with lights travelling across the display.

The weather ahead looks good. Peaks of Broga Hill, which frames the skyline nearby, are clearly visible against the blue sky.

Welcome aboard Twin Jets Resort, a newly opened spot located in Broga, Negeri Sembilan, just a stone’s throw from the state border with Selangor.

It features two cargo planes that have been converted into suites, and placed at either side of a "terminal building", a hallway that serves as a function room.

“I was thinking one afternoon, how do I make these planes special? Then it hit me - Malaysia has Twin Towers, and if I make a bridge, it will be Twin Jets,” resort owner Peter Lee Pang Say, 64, told CNA.

The idea to refashion planes into a hotel came to Lee during the lockdown in Malaysia in 2020, which sent many businesses - including his - screeching to a halt and kept people sheltering at home from the mutational coronavirus.