'Devastated': Police corporal tells court how he shot dead Ulu Tiram attacker after seeing colleagues killed

Khairul, together with Aznel and Syafiq, the other policeman who was later killed, then moved to the front of the station near a vending machine to take cover.

Aznel then informed the two of them that a man had emerged from the barracks area and fired shots at them under low-light conditions. Aznel then instructed Khairul and Syafiq to move to the back of the station to assess the situation and locate the attacker Radin Luqman, who allegedly fired at them again.

“We then ran back and regrouped behind the station chief’s office before Aznel went out to seek assistance while Hasif, Syafiq and I moved to the front of the station near an armoured vehicle for cover,” Khairul told the court, as quoted by Bernama.

Radin Luqman had allegedly fired shots at the three of them while they were taking cover. Hasif then moved towards the gate of the police station to draw the attacker’s attention and was shot in the left shoulder and hip, said Khairul.

Syafiq was then shot in the head and Radin Luqman allegedly attempted to seize his weapon, a Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun that was capable of automatic fire.

“I then fired at the man (Radin Luqman) after seeing him trying to take the weapon from Muhammed Syafiq. The shot hit the attacker but he was still moving,” Khairul said, as quoted by Bernama.

“I attempted to fire a second shot but my pistol jammed. After clearing it, I fired again and hit the attacker. I then saw him lying next to Syafiq in front of the left tyre of the armoured vehicle,” he said, adding that Radin Luqman was dressed in dark clothing, wearing a mask and carrying a backpack.

Khairul said that assistance arrived at about 3.30am and at around 7am on the same day, he was called to identify the two victims who were killed - Ahmad Azza and Syafiq - as well as the attacker.

Hasif, who was injured, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was later identified as Radin Luqman, which led to the arrest of five of his family members.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported that Khairul became visibly emotional when asked about the impact of the incident.

“I was traumatised and devastated. They were not just colleagues, but also my friends. Now they are gone forever,” he told the court.