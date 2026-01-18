'Only Team DAP': Loke's rebuttal over alleged party factions draws pullback from UMNO chief Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The president of Malaysia’s United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Sunday (Jan 18) that he did not to intend to suggest the existence of factions within the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a fellow component party in the unity government.

His clarification came after DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke earlier dismissed Zahid’s claims made at the UMNO annual general assembly on Saturday, in which the UMNO president appeared to suggest that factions existed within the party.

Zahid had alleged that a faction within DAP, which he claimed was not aligned with DAP’s main leadership, was behind several statements targeting UMNO leaders including former party president Najib Razak, local media reported.

In his wrap-up speech at the annual general assembly, the deputy prime minister said that those who criticised Najib and UMNO Youth Chief Muhammad Akmal Saleh belonged to what he described as “Team B” within DAP, implying internal divisions.

“I met with their secretary-general (Anthony Loke) and asked why these leaders made such statements against Najib and Akmal,” Zahid was quoted as saying, hinting that Loke had spoken to him about the alleged faction, according to the New Straits Times.

Both UMNO and DAP are part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government, which has experienced friction following two unfavourable court rulings involving Najib Razak last December.

Loke on Sunday denied that separate camps existed within DAP and refuted Zahid’s claim that he had discussed the matter with him.

“Does it make sense for me to say that? I would be foolish to remain in politics if I told other parties there was a Team B in my own party. I strongly deny this and never spoke to Zahid about the matter,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

“In DAP, there is no team A, B or C. There is only one team - team DAP,” Loke added, as quoted by The Star.

Loke was speaking at the 2026 Selangor DAP Annual Convention in Klang.