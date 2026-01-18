'Only Team DAP': Loke's rebuttal over alleged party factions draws pullback from UMNO chief Zahid
DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke on Sunday (Jan 18) denied Zahid’s claims that a "Team B" existed within the party and refuted that he had discussed the matter with him.
KUALA LUMPUR: The president of Malaysia’s United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Sunday (Jan 18) that he did not to intend to suggest the existence of factions within the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a fellow component party in the unity government.
His clarification came after DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke earlier dismissed Zahid’s claims made at the UMNO annual general assembly on Saturday, in which the UMNO president appeared to suggest that factions existed within the party.
Zahid had alleged that a faction within DAP, which he claimed was not aligned with DAP’s main leadership, was behind several statements targeting UMNO leaders including former party president Najib Razak, local media reported.
In his wrap-up speech at the annual general assembly, the deputy prime minister said that those who criticised Najib and UMNO Youth Chief Muhammad Akmal Saleh belonged to what he described as “Team B” within DAP, implying internal divisions.
“I met with their secretary-general (Anthony Loke) and asked why these leaders made such statements against Najib and Akmal,” Zahid was quoted as saying, hinting that Loke had spoken to him about the alleged faction, according to the New Straits Times.
Both UMNO and DAP are part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government, which has experienced friction following two unfavourable court rulings involving Najib Razak last December.
Loke on Sunday denied that separate camps existed within DAP and refuted Zahid’s claim that he had discussed the matter with him.
“Does it make sense for me to say that? I would be foolish to remain in politics if I told other parties there was a Team B in my own party. I strongly deny this and never spoke to Zahid about the matter,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.
“In DAP, there is no team A, B or C. There is only one team - team DAP,” Loke added, as quoted by The Star.
Loke was speaking at the 2026 Selangor DAP Annual Convention in Klang.
Elaborating further, he clarified that he did express disagreement with remarks made by DAP national publicity secretary Yeo Bee Yin, which were seen as celebrating the court judgement against Najib.
Yeo, who is the Member of Parliament for Puchong, had drawn criticism from UMNO leaders following her comments on Najib’s unsuccessful bid to serve the remainder of his jail term under house arrest.
“I did say in a podcast that such an approach (by Yeo) was unnecessary … Within DAP, there can be differences of opinion, but we manage them internally, through meetings,” Loke was quoted as saying on Sunday by The Vibes.
“Externally, we are a united and disciplined party, and no one can divide us. What is being attempted here is an old tactic of ‘divide and rule. It may work on other parties, but it will not work on DAP,” he added.
In response, Zahid later said on Sunday that he regretted any offence caused, adding that he did not intend to portray the existence of several camps in DAP.
He said he was highlighting that there were conflicting statements from a small group of leaders that did not reflect the party’s official stance.
“So it was just an illustration, not proof of factions within DAP,” the deputy prime minister told reporters at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.
“If it offends DAP, I withdraw what I said, but it was never my intention to suggest that there are several camps in the party.”