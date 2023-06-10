UMNO open to taking back ousted members if they appeal, says party president Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) is open to taking back members that have appealed their suspension or expulsion from the party, said its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that UMNO’s disciplinary board would evaluate the appeals of these members before it is brought to the party’s supreme council to be finalised.

“The supreme council is very open to the recommendations made by the disciplinary board on members who have appealed the disciplinary action taken against them,” Ahmad Zahid said during his wrap-up speech at the end of UMNO’s general assembly on Saturday (Jun 10).

Among those who were expelled from the party after the 15th general elections were former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former supreme council member Noh Omar.

Those who were suspended for six years include former vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein and former information chief Shahril Hamdan.

Ahmad Zahid on Saturday said that the action of party members after being dealt with disciplinary action by UMNO would show their love for the party.

"We want to see their actions, whether they are truly party men or enemies from within. If they are truly party men, they won't go crowing all over the place," said Ahmad Zahid, without mentioning any names.