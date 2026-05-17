Maldives rescue diver dies in search for missing Italians

MALÉ, Maldives: A rescue diver in the Maldives searching for the bodies of four Italians, who drowned in the deadliest diving disaster in the Indian Ocean tourist destination, has also died, authorities said Saturday (May 16).

Teams from the Maldivian National Defence Force (MNDF) were searching for a third day for the Italians who failed to return after a dive on Thursday, officials said.

One body from the group of five was recovered the same day.

Search operations are being carried out despite bad weather.

"Staff Sergeant Mohamed Mahudhy was taken to hospital in critical condition after surfacing during the search operation, but later passed away while receiving treatment," the MNDF said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, the Maldives suspended the operating licence of a luxury vessel from which the Italians had been diving from.

The University of Genoa said the victims included a marine biology professor, her daughter and two young researchers.

Chief government spokesman Mohamed Hussain Shareef said an investigation had been launched into why the group went below the officially permitted depth of 30 metres.