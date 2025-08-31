Modi reaffirms India's support for Ukraine peace settlement during call with Zelenskyy

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his support on Saturday (Aug 30) for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Modi's office said.

Zelenskyy, speaking in his nightly video address, said Modi supported Ukraine's call for a ceasefire in the war with Russia and hoped that notion would be heard at the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China.

Modi's office, in a statement, said Zelenskyy shared the Indian prime minister's perspective on recent developments related to Ukraine, while Modi stressed India's support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace.

"The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest," it said.

Modi is due to attend the SCO summit, which opens on Sunday in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

"I have just spoken with Indian Prime Minister Modi about precisely what is going on. Russia is continuing the war, continuing to kill," Zelenskyy said.