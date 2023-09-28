'My baby was constantly coughing': Raging forest fires in South Sumatra leave locals battling health, safety risks

It was the first time in her life she saw a fire so close to her house.

This year marks the return of significant land and forest fires in South Sumatra and nine other provinces in Indonesia. Land fire is when a fire occurs on land not deemed as forest, such as on a plantation or uncultivated soil.

Even though some parts of Indonesia have been battling land and forest fires for years, which have often caused transboundary haze to neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Malaysia, there have been no major fires in the last four years.

But this year, there have been 3,788 hotspots in the country from the beginning of the year to Sep 5, according to the Indonesian environment and forestry ministry. This is an increase of four times compared to last year during the same period.

Authorities have yet to release the latest data, but South Sumatra has more hotpots than other provinces in Sumatra this month.

On Sep 6, for example, there were 386 hotspots in South Sumatra compared to eight in Jambi and Riau, which usually also suffer from forest and land fires, according to the country's meteorological, climatological and geophysical agency.

Given the current El Nino weather, which brings warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures near the equator, resulting in dry weather, the hotspots are expected to last for the next few months. El Nino last occurred between 2018 and 2019.