DEMOSO, Myanmar: Around 30 people were killed in two Myanmar military airstrikes on Saturday (Nov 28), witnesses said, bringing the bombing toll to about 60 in three days, a week after an international court found the state had committed genocide.

A strike on a wedding venue in Moe Bye district in the northeast killed around 20 people, according to witnesses, with another nine said to have died in another bombing in western Rakhine state.

The self-declared "National Unity Government" (NUG) in exile said 29 people had been killed Thursday in central Myanmar.

The three strikes are the latest mass casualty incidents in the brutal civil war that followed the 2021 coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

Monitoring group ACLED says more than 100,000 people have been killed on all sides.

The military controls Moe Bye town but opposition forces operate in the area outside it, on the borders of Shan and Karenni states with large numbers of internally displaced people.

Videos taken by a witness, which AFP was not able to verify independently, showed bloodied victims being taken away for treatment after the strike on the wedding venue.

The leader of a rescue organisation put the toll at 21, including five children.

The witness heard an aircraft flying overhead before the bomb struck the venue where preparations were being made for two displaced people to marry, he told AFP, asking not to be identified.

He rushed to the scene. "I found 17 dead bodies" and many wounded, he said. "I was shocked and didn't know who to rescue first."

"There are some people missing, including my niece," he added. "I haven't been able to find her yet."

It was not possible to contact the Myanmar military for comment about any of the three strikes.