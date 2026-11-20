SINGAPORE: In a historic first, the United Nations’ top court has ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya people, nearly a decade after a brutal military crackdown forced hundreds of thousands to flee the country.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered its long-awaited verdict on Thursday (Nov 19), seven years after the West African country of Gambia brought the case against Myanmar.

In a nine-to-six majority ruling, ICJ judges found that Myanmar had committed genocide against the mostly Muslim minority and ordered the country to provide reparations to victims, with a two-year deadline to report on measures taken.

The landmark judgment marks the first time the ICJ has held a state accountable for genocide - and sets a precedent for how the 1948 UN Genocide Convention is applied to countries accused of such atrocities.

But while it marks a significant victory, questions still remain over whether Myanmar will comply with the judgement - and what happens if it refuses.

CNA examines what happens next, whether the ruling can be enforced and what it means for the Rohingya.