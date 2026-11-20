Myanmar says international court's genocide ruling 'not fair'
Myanmar had always denied genocide, arguing that its actions targeted a military uprising by insurgents after a series of attacks left a dozen security personnel dead.
NAYPYIDAW: A historic ruling by the top UN court that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority was "not fair", the country's presidential spokeswoman said on Friday (Nov 20).
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday laid out searing evidence of Myanmar's atrocities against the mostly Muslim Rohingya during a 2017 crackdown in western Rakhine state.
Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed "widespread sexual violence" against women and "extreme violence" against children, the court's president said.
Asked about the ICJ decision at a press conference in the capital Naypyidaw, spokeswoman Khaing Khaing Soe called it unfair.
"When we look at the result, not all 15 judges agreed with the decision," she said, noting the 9-6 vote.
"So this was not a unanimous decision," she added. "I would say it is not fair."
Myanmar had always denied genocide, arguing that its actions targeted a military uprising by insurgents after a series of attacks left a dozen security personnel dead.
But the ICJ ruling dismissed Myanmar's argument that it was carrying out counter-insurgency operations.
"There is no evidence before the Court that, in the conduct of the clearance operations, Myanmar distinguished between civilians and alleged (Rohingya) fighters," the judgment said.
The ruling was the first time in the ICJ's 80-year history that its judges have determined that a state committed genocide.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya were forced to flee into neighbouring Bangladesh during Myanmar's crackdown on the minority community, the court said.
Rohingya villages were "systemically destroyed" and replaced with non-Rohingya inhabitants, it said, ruling that the "only reasonable inference" was that Myanmar intended to destroy the population - a key test for genocide.
NO ENFORCEMENT
The court ordered that refugees be given safe passage home and awarded compensation, with specific sums to be determined later.
While the decisions of the ICJ are binding and cannot be appealed, the court has no way of enforcing its verdicts, and it remains to be seen whether Myanmar's rulers will adhere to the orders.
But the ruling may heap more international pressure on its leader Min Aung Hlaing, who commanded the military during the Rohingya crackdown before ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup.
This year, Min Aung Hlaing was installed as civilian president following deeply restricted elections and is waging a diplomatic campaign for legitimacy.
China, a rare enduring partner for Myanmar after the 2021 coup, raised concerns of judicial overreach after the ICJ ruling.
One of the ICJ's judges is from China and voted in Myanmar's favour on all but one count.
The United States reacted to the ruling with caution, stressing the need to avoid "politicisation" of the international court.
Despite determining in 2022 that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, Washington has more recently pushed back on another case before the court, involving accusations by South Africa that US ally Israel perpetrated genocide in Gaza.