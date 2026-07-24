Myanmar's ties with ASEAN remain strained despite signs of renewed engagement

Myanmar marked 29 years as an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member on Thursday (Jul 23), but its ties with the regional bloc remain strained more than five years after the 2021 military coup, despite recent signs of renewed engagement.

Following the coup, ASEAN excluded Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing and his foreign minister from its high-level meetings until there is meaningful progress on the bloc's Five-Point Consensus to end hostilities.

The consensus calls for an immediate cessation of violence, constructive dialogue among all parties, the appointment of a special envoy to mediate talks, humanitarian assistance and the envoy's access to all parties concerned.