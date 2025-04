Myanmar earthquake death toll crosses 3,000; forecast rains pose new threat for rescuers

BANGKOK: The death toll from Myanmar's devastating earthquake has surpassed 3,000, with hundreds more missing, as forecasts of unseasonal rain presented a new challenge for rescue and aid workers trying to reach people in a country riven by civil war.

The 7.7-magnitude quake last Friday (Mar 28), one of the Southeast Asian nation's strongest in a century, jolted a region home to 28 million, toppling buildings, flattening communities and leaving many without food, water and shelter.

Deaths rose to 3,003 on Wednesday, with 4,515 injured and 351 missing, Myanmar's embassy in Japan said on Facebook, while rescuers scrambled to find more.

But conditions could get even tougher for the huge relief effort after weather officials warned unseasonal rain from Sunday to Apr 11 could threaten the areas hardest-hit by the quake, such as Mandalay, Sagaing and the capital Naypyidaw.

"Rain is incoming and there are still so many buried," an aid worker in Myanmar told Reuters.

"And in Mandalay, especially, if it starts to rain, people who are buried will drown even if they've survived until this point."