‘Going to take a whole lot more’ to rebuild war-torn Myanmar after deadly quake, say aid agencies

War-ravaged Myanmar requires massive international effort to recover from last Friday’s (Mar 28) devastating earthquake that has killed at least 2,700 people, said aid agencies.

This comes as assistance is just starting to trickle into the country already facing a dire humanitarian crisis from its four-year-long civil war.

United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Kanni Wignaraja stressed that access into Myanmar is critical at the moment.

Beyond the immediate relief work, it is “going to take a whole lot more to build back a country that has been destroyed” since the 2021 military coup that ousted a democratically elected government and plunged the nation into conflict, she told CNA’s Asia Tonight on Monday.

Wignaraja, who is also regional director for Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), added that agencies need to look beyond immediate aid in the aftermath of the quake, and at longer-term relief efforts for the war-torn nation.