Extending state of emergency, delaying promised polls: Is the junta losing its ground in Myanmar?

MILITARY JUNTA LOSING CONTROL

The junta, which seized power in a coup that deposed the civilian government led by Ms Aung San Suu Kyi more than two years ago, had earlier pledged that fresh polls would be held in August.

But the regime will likely wait for the 2020 election results to expire in 2025, said Mr Amara Thiha, a doctoral researcher at the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

“That is to avoid the legitimacy contestation if the election happened earlier,” he told CNA’s Asia Tonight on Monday.

“So I expect the extension every six months until 2025. And I'm not surprised about the extension at all.”

Mr Amara Thiha noted that the pace of election preparations is slow and large swathes of the Southeast Asian country are under the control of resistance forces.

“With this given security context, we are not going to see an election anytime soon,” he added.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has acknowledged that much of the nation is not under full military control, according to state media. He said fighting continued in Sagaing, Magway, Bago and Tanintharyi regions as well as Karen, Kayah and Chin states.